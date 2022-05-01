ZAMBIA Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga has dispelled social media reports that Pamela Chisumpa, a mobile money agent who was allegedly abducted, has been found dead. In a statement, Sunday, Hamoonga said police had not received such information, asking anyone with additional information to report to the nearest police station. He further warned members of the public against posting such falsehoods on social media. “Zambia Police Service would like to dispel the information being peddled on social media that the mobile money agent who is alleged to have been abducted on…...



