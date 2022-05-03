ActionAid Country Director Nalucha Ziba addresses journalists during a CSO and Church press briefing at Kapingila House in Lusaka on May 21, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

ACTIONAID Zambia has called on government to expedite the process of enacting the Access to Information Bill. And the Media Institute for Southern Africa (MISA) has urged government to reverse its decision to reintroduce VAT on newsprint. In response to a press query, ActionAid country director Nalucha Ziba said as the country joins the rest of the world in celebrating World Press Freedom Day, it was important for government to respect its commitment to press freedom. “ActionAid Zambia will join the rest of the world in commemorating World Press Freedom…...