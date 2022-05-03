FORMER Zambian Ambassador to Ethiopia Emmanuel Mwamba says PF members should ask themselves whether the new appointments advance the cause of the party, and whether they will help rebuild it. Asked about his way forward after being left out on the list of the newly appointed PF Members of the Central Committee in an interview, Mwamba said the focus should be to build the party to reclaim its past glory. He added that leadership should not be used to advance personal or private interests. “The focus should be to build…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.