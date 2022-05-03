Health workers at this year’s Labour Day Celebrations at the Freedom Statue in Lusaka on May 1, 2022 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

MEDICAL for Quality Healthcare in Zambia (MQHZ) director general Dr Quince Mwabu says the reintroduction of licensure examinations for fresh health graduates will bring sanity to the health sector by sieving those without interest to serve patients. And Dr Mwabu has appealed to the Health Professions Council of Zambia (HPCZ) to set a reasonable price for the examinations. In an interview, Dr Mwabu observed that it was not everyone who had an interest to serve patients in the health sector as some of them were just there because of jobs…....