JUDICIAL Complaints Commission (JCC) chairperson Vincent Malambo State Counsel says one of the cases the Commission is dealing with presents a clear failure of the judicial appointment system as the complaint was already known to government before ratification. And President Hakainde Hichilema says the JCC must hear all complaints expeditiously and make decisions based on merit. Speaking when he handed over two investigative reports at State House, Friday, Malambo, however, said what was not clear was whether the complaint against the judge in question was availed to the committee of…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.