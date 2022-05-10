NEW HERITAGE Party president Chishala Kateka says it is disappointing to note that appointments based on political patronage have continued. In an interview, Kataka said many people had been sent in the diplomatic service as a reward for helping a party. “Do we stop to think about those that are coming up ​​​​​professionally through the rank and file? Knowing that no ​​​matter how hard they work, they can only rise so far. What ​​​message are we sending to them? We, at the New Heritage Party, are disappointed with the continuation…...



