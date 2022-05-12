Former Youths, Sports and Child Development minister Emmanuel Mulenga speaks when he appeared before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) at Parliament Building in Lusaka on May 11, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Parliamentary Public Accounts (PAC) Committee yesterday had a tough time admitting submissions from former minister of youth, sport and child development Emmanuel Mulenga after he denied any involvement in the procurement of 50 fuel tankers at a cost of US$7,946,000 from Kinglong Motors Limited. Meanwhile, Mulenga says Ministry of Youth, Sports and Arts former Director of Youths Tiza Nkumbula misled the committee last year when she accused him of not listening to technocrats’ advice before embarking on failed youth empowerment projects. In March, PAC heard that Mulenga was summoned…...