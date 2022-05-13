PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says government has not given back Konkola Copper Mines to Vedanta Resources Limited, but just wants to end all the court cases so that they find a solution. And President Hichilema says there is evidence that the Minister of Finance paid the US $33 million towards the construction of the FTJ University but the money was pocketed by a few individuals. Meanwhile, President Hichilema says the entire world has appointed him as the Cholera chaplain. Speaking upon arrival at the Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport in Ndola,…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.