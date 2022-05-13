PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says government has not given back Konkola Copper Mines to Vedanta Resources Limited, but just wants to end all the court cases so that they find a solution. And President Hichilema says there is evidence that the Minister of Finance paid the US $33 million towards the construction of the FTJ University but the money was pocketed by a few individuals. Meanwhile, President Hichilema says the entire world has appointed him as the Cholera chaplain. Speaking upon arrival at the Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport in Ndola,…...
