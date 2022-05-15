Minister of Technology and Science Felix Mutati at Mulungushi International Conference Centre during the official opening of Youth Indaba on March 10, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

MINISTER of Technology and Science Felix Mutati has explained that the first payment for FTJ University of US$8,888,421 was made to China Energy Engineering Group on February 28, 2018, which was 14 days after he was demoted as Minister of Finance and sent to the Ministry of Works and Supply. On Thursday, acting PF president Given Lubinda said government should ask Mutati about the FTJ University because he was finance minister when the project started. Responding to this in a statement, Friday, Mutati explained that he was demoted as Minister…...