ATTORNEY General Mulilo Kabesha has urged the Constitutional Court to dismiss a case in which suspended Lusaka lawyer Jonas Zimba wants a determination on whether the DPP can be subjected to the procedure under the Judicial Code of Conduct Act when she is not a judicial officer. Kabesha has submitted that if the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) performs her functions contrary to the provisions in the Constitution, then the provisions relating to the grounds and procedure for removal of a DPP as per the Constitution apply. In this matter,…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.