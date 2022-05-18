Former defense minister Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba speaks to journalists at the Ministry of Home Affairs shortly after being interrogated by the joint investigative wings on April 6, 2022 -Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PF member Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba says he was questioned by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Monday in relation to some funds which were sent into his account in 2015 from an overseas maize buyer. And Mwamba says maybe he is being pursued by law enforcement agencies because he disappointed UPND when he resigned from the party. In an interview, Tuesday, Mwamba said the Commission had informed him that they would call him when they thought it was appropriate to formally arrest him. “We have a bereavement in the family, so…...