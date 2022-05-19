ACC Spokesperson Queen Chibwe speaks to journalists shortly after seizure of some property belonging to former Gender Minister Elizabeth Phiri in Silverest area in Chongwe on May 18, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Anti-Corruption Commission says it will appeal the Magistrates’ Court’s decision to discharge former Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Development Ronald Chitotela because he did not meet the conditions of the deal. In a statement, Wednesday, ACC Spokesperson Queen Chibwe stated the commission was totally dissatisfied with the decision, although it respected the court’s ruling that Chitotela was immune from being prosecuted based on a settlement agreement he signed with the Commission in 2019. “The Anti-Corruption Commission will appeal the decision of the Magistrates’ Court following a ruling to discharge…...