PF member Emmanuel Mwamba has challenged State House to explain President Hakainde Hichilema’s relationship with Brenthurst Foundation executive director Greg Mills, who he says frequents State House. Speaking on Hot FM’s Hot Seat programme, Thursday, Mwamba said Mills was alleged to be financing a private advisory role and media entity at State House, which he said was tantamount to a state capture. “The president appears to be engaged in the negotiations around Mopani and KCM himself, he should be reminded that there is a Constitution and there is a working…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.