ACC acting director general Silumesi Muchula during an interview with News Diggers! at his office in Lusaka on May 23, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

ANTI-Corruption Commission (ACC) acting Director General Silumesi Muchula says citizens should not lose hope over the corruption fight “as the Commission is doing everything possible to fight the vice”. And Muchula says section 80 of the Anti-Corruption Act number 3 of 2012 which provides for out-of-court settlements is meant to make life easy for investigation agencies and to ensure that the whole criminal justice system moves at a faster rate. Meanwhile, Muchula says the Commission does not receive any instructions from any authority on who it should investigate. In an…...