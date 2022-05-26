Former Labour Minister Fackson Shamenda at the opposition political parties joint press conference at Falls Way in Lusaka on May 9, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER labour minister Fackson Shamenda says the new dawn government think they know it all, “and that is very dangerous”. In an interview, Shamenda said government needed to be reminded that they were just a tool used to remove the previous administration from power because people were fed up with their behaviour. “News Diggers has got a very big role to play, a very big role to play and you should not lose track. Just like The Post played a role in 1991, don’t underrate yourself. You played a role…...