BRITISH High Commissioner to Zambia Nicholas Woolley says access to the IMF programme will help unlock funding from various financial entities. In an interview, last Tuesday, High Commissioner Woolley said the UK government was in support of the Zambian government’s efforts to tackle its debt. “May I just reiterate the UK’s very strong support of the Zambian government’s efforts to tackle its debt and in order to unlock the financing that is necessary to support the budget and then also the needed investment into this country that will support jobs,…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.