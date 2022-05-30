FORMER PF secretary general Davies Mwila says politicians will now be regarded as liars come 2026 because of the trend which UPND has set. And Mwila says PF is not short of leaders who can take over the party presidency, arguing that not all senior officials have cases before the courts of law. Responding to Ministry of Agriculture Permanent Secretary Green Mbozi’s comment that fertiliser prices may be reduced but not to K250 for a 50kg bag this year as promised during campaigns, Mwila wondered why the UPND was not…...



