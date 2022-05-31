Democratic Party leader Harry Kalaba during the filing in of the presidential nomination paper at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka on May 19, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has received kudos from Democratic Party leader Harry Kalaba for restoring law and order in the country such that opposition leaders can freely hold meetings in places like Muchinga Province. In a Facebook post, Kalaba expressed excitement that he had been in Muchinga for the past four days without police harassment when just a few months ago, Mpika was “untouchable”. “Well done Muchinga Police! I have been in Muchinga for the last four days without any police following me. Mpika was untouchable a few months ago. I…...