Former Labour Minister Fackson Shamenda at the opposition political parties joint press conference at Falls Way in Lusaka on May 9, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER Labour Minister Fackson Shamenda says plans for workers access to their pensions before retiring will result in many people being destitute. And Shamenda has warned that if government doesn’t handle pension reforms well, it’ll have negative effects on the economy. Government has embarked on a journey to implement pension reforms, including the proposed introduction of pre-retirement partial benefits withdrawal under the National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA). But in an interview,, Shamenda said most workers were heavily indebted and would therefore fail to make any meaningful investments. “If NAPSA was…...