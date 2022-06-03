PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has reaffirmed Zambia’s commitment to improving the business, investment and trade environment. Speaking when he met Israel’s Ambassador to Zambia Ofra Farhi at State House, Thursday, President Hichilema said he knew her country would help Zambia attract more investments “It is important to keep our relationship warm. It is important that we work together in many spheres about issues that affect our countries and the regions where we are and the world at large. We need our world to be peaceful, stable and secure so [that] we…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.