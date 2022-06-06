HONEYBEE Pharmacy Limited’s lawyer Tutwa Ngulube has refuted reports that the company has been countersued by government, saying the parties in the matter are actually trying to negotiate outside court. On Friday, News Diggers! reported that government had countersued Honeybee Pharmacy Limited in the matter in which the company was demanding payment of almost $4 million for the 5, 000 medical kits it supplied to the Ministry of Health. On May 24, the State opposed Honeybee’s application to enter judgement in default of appearance and defence in the matter, stating…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.