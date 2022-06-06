AN investigation has revealed that government under the Patriotic Front paid US$30 million to China Jiangxi for the construction of the Lusaka-Ndola dual carriageway, despite the roadworks not being done. And Minister of Infrastructure, Housing, and Urban Development Charles Milupi has confirmed this to News Diggers, adding that China Jiangxi actually made a claim of 16 percent of the total contract sum which amounts to about $199,324,157.8. In 2017, former president Edgar Lungu flagged off the reconstruction and expansion of the 321km Lusaka-Ndola Road into a dual carriageway, including the…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.