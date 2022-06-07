MINISTER of Labour and Social Security Brenda Tambatamba has appointed Muyangwa Muyangwa as the new NAPSA Director General. In a statement, Monday, Tambatamba said Muyangwa’s predecessor, Yollard Kachinda, had retired on 5th April 2022. “I wish to inform the nation that I have appointed Mr. Muyangwa Muyangwa as the new Director General of the National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA), effective 1st June 2022, following the retirement of Mr. Yollard Kachinda on 5th April 2022 after thirty-two (32) years of dedicated service to the Authority, seven of which he served as…...



