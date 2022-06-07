Alliance for Community Action Laura Miti at the national launch of EU funding grant award to Civil Society Organisations on protection of child's right and inclusive education at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka on November 17, 2021 - Picture

ALLIANCE for Community Action (ACA) executive director Laura Miti says the UPND government is terrible at explaining to Zambians what is really happening. And Miti says the only reason she accepted her appointment as Commissioner of the Human Rights Commission is because it does not interfere with her ability to think. Speaking when she featured on ZNBC’s Sunday interview, Miti said President Hichilema had a “wait and you will see way of doing things”, arguing that the new government was terrible at messaging. “Our governments have been such poor choice…...