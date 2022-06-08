PF acting secretary general Nickson Chilangwa says holding the general conference will not sort out the many problems that the PF is facing. Commenting on some party members calling for the general conference, Chilangwa said there was no need to panic as the party would soon give a direction. “We will soon give a detailed issue on the general conference. And this general conference that everyone is jumping up and down, we made a decision that we are going to have a general conference by the end of June, all…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.