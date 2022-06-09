FORMER vice president Enock Kavindele says the Zambian government can talk to their Chinese counterpart to facilitate a refund of the $30 million that was paid to China Jiangxi towards the construction of the Lusaka-Ndola dual carriageway. Commenting on a News Diggers investigation which revealed that government under the Patriotic Front paid US$30 million to China Jiangxi for the construction of the Lusaka-Ndola dual carriageway, despite the roadworks not being done, Kavindele said it was criminal to waste public funds in that manner. “It is not fair for things like…...

To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.
Log In Subscribe