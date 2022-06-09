ACTING Administrator General and official receiver Celine Nair has submitted that the legal system will be marred with uncertainty if Constitutional Court judge Martin Musaluke’s decision to halt criminal proceedings involving former KCM provisional liquidator Milingo Lungu, is not reversed. Nair who is also Konkola Copper Mines provisional liquidator, has stated that uncertainty in the justice system is something that is frowned upon by the courts. The Constitutional Court recently halted criminal proceedings before the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court involving Lungu, pending the hearing of a petition in which he is…...



