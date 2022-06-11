VICE-PRESIDENT Mutale Nalumango says the Swedish and Finnish Embassies did not fly Rainbow flags on Zambian land, because an embassy is regarded as a sovereign state under international law. Asked, during the Vice-President’s question time by Mpika PF member of parliament Francis Kapyanga, what action government took against the two embassies after flying LGBTQ flags last month, Vice-President Nalumango said government could not interfere in an embassy because it was regarded as a sovereign state even though it was on the Zambian soil. “Now, you have gone to an issue…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.