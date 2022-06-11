VICE-PRESIDENT Mutale Nalumango says the Swedish and Finnish Embassies did not fly Rainbow flags on Zambian land, because an embassy is regarded as a sovereign state under international law. Asked, during the Vice-President’s question time by Mpika PF member of parliament Francis Kapyanga, what action government took against the two embassies after flying LGBTQ flags last month, Vice-President Nalumango said government could not interfere in an embassy because it was regarded as a sovereign state even though it was on the Zambian soil. “Now, you have gone to an issue…...
