POLICE in Kitwe have arrested a 38-year-old man for sexually abusing two of his biological children. According to a statement issued by deputy police public relations officer Danny Mwale, Sunday, the girls are aged between 12 and 15 and the older one is pregnant. “Police in Kitwe are holding a 38-year-old man for the offence of Incest. This is a case in which the suspect is alleged to have been sexually abusing his biological daughters aged between 12 and 15. This is suspected to have occurred on unknown dates and…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.