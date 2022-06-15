PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says his thoughts and prayers are with freedom fighter Sikota Wina’s family.

Sikota died at the University Teaching Hospital, Tuesday morning.

According to his son Wina Wina, his father died of low blood pressure around 06:00 hours and the funeral is being held at Sikota’s farm in Chilanga’s Mimosa area.

And in a Facebook post, President Hichilema said Zambia had lost a proud patriot.

“It is with deep sadness that we have learned about the passing of Sikota Wina, this morning.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family who have lost a beloved father, grandfather and patriarch. Zambia mourns the loss of a founding father, freedom fighter and proud patriot. MHSRIP,” stated President Hichilema.

Sikota was a member of the Legislative Council and the National Assembly and the country’s first Minister of Health.

He also held the posts of Minister for Local Government and Minister of Information, Broadcasting and Tourism.

The deceased was born on August 31, 1931 and was originally married to Glenda Puteho McCoo, an African-American, before marrying Nakatindi Wina, a politician and member of the Barotseland royal family, in the 1970s.