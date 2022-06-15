A CONCERNED citizen, Robert Kent, has revealed that National Housing Empowerment Fund project director Kamphelembe Ngulube bought a one acre plot from him at $35,000, but he proceeded to lie that NHEF owned 50 acres of the said land along Leopards Hill Road. And Transparency International Zambia (TI-Z) executive director Maurice Nyambe has appealed to NHEF to exhibit the highest level of professionalism in their operations and to expedite the process of refunding clients. In early 2020, over 2,000 people rushed to secure land in NHEF’s Riverdale City Estate, which…...



