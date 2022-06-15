SPEAKER of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti has reprimanded acting PF president Given Lubinda, in absentia, for issuing contemptuous remarks against her during a press conference in December last year. Lubinda is alleged to have said that “a social studies pupil is more informed than the current Speaker of the House”. In her ruling, Speaker Mutti said that Lubinda’s conduct was unacceptable and unbefitting his status as a person who served the House for a long period, both as a backbencher and a Minister. The Speaker was ruling on the…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.