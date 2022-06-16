William Harrington making a contribution during a public discussion on Bill 10 organized by News Diggers! Eden University, Chapter One Foundation, OSISA and Prime Television at Intercontinental Hotel in Lusaka on January 17, 2020 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

ENVIRONMENTALIST William Harrington has challenged Lands and Natural Resources Minister Elijah Muchima to a live public debate on his recent statement that his Ministry is undertaking yet another study on the environmental impact of the Forest 27 housing development. In a statement, Harrington described the statement as unacceptable, saying if government was unwilling to carry out its campaign promise made in Parliament, Muchima should simply say so. “I am challenging Lands and Natural Resources Minister Elijah Muchima to a live public debate at any time on any media of his…...