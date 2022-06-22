PF member of the central committee Raphael Nakacinda speaks to journalists when he arrived for questioning at Zambia Police Headquarters in Lusaka on January 13, 2022 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PF Information and Publicity secretary Raphael Nakacinda says there is nobody in the former ruling party who is sponsoring anybody to insult anyone on social media. During a media briefing, Monday, UPND spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa charged that the people who were insulting were being sponsored by PF. “We also want to talk this opportunity to urge our colleagues the former administration, the Patriotic Front, to stop sponsoring people using social media to be insulting President Hakainde Hichilema. It has come to our attention that some of the videos that are…...