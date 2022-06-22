PF Lusaka Province Chairman Christopher Shakafuswa says the party is unbothered by some of the people who have joined Socialist Party and UPND, arguing that they are just seeking survival. And Shakafuswa says he would want the general conference to be delayed a bit further so that the party does some self-cleansing. Commenting on remarks by Socialist Party general secretary Dr Cosmas Musumali that his party was a political organisation of the moment, Shakafuswa said he was aware that the opposition party was offering some ‘survival’ packages which were enticing…...



