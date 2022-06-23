Local Government and Rural Development Minister Gary Nkombo addresses Chiefs during the orientation meeting for the 6th House of Chiefs at Mika Convention Centre on March 21, 2022 – Picture By Tenson Mkhala

LOCAL Government and Rural Development Minister Gary Nkombo says any amendments to the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) guidelines require to be made alongside changes to the legislation which anchors them. And Nkombo says government will embark of a programme to sensitise citizens about the opportunities which CDF presents. Meanwhile, Minister of Small and Medium Enterprise Elias Mubanga says registration of cooperatives can now be done online, a process which will mitigate the challenges of manual registration. Addressing the media, Wednesday, Nkombo said this was because the CDF guidelines were drafted…...