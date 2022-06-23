Applicants in the 2022 teacher recruitment exercise wait to drop their applications at the Main Post office in Lusaka on April 7, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

GOVERNMENT has assured that the recruitment of teachers and medical personnel as well as the provision of funds under the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) will proceed as scheduled. In a Facebook posting, Wednesday, the Ministry of Finance and National Planning said in the 2022 National Budget, government did not, and had not yet included financing from the anticipated IMF programme. “We assure the nation that as indicated in the 2022 Budget Speech by the Minister of Finance and National Planning on Friday 29th October, 2021, the larger part of financing…...