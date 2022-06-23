HOME Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu says abducted mobile money agent Pamela Chisumpa is still alive, revealing that there was recent communication between her and the Police as well as her relatives. Responding to a question from Nkana independent member of parliament Binwell Mpundu, who wanted to find out if Chisumpa was still alive, Mwiimbu said the victim was alive but the challenge was tracing her whereabouts because her abductors were using different gadgets. “Madam Speaker, according to the information we have, she is still alive, for we…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.