CHIEF Government Spokesperson Chushi Kasanda says the new dawn government is committed to ensuring the enactment of the Access to Information law. And Kasanda, who is also Minister of Information and Media, says she has submitted the Zambia Media Council (ZAMEC) Bill to the Ministry of Justice for processing towards enactment by Parliament. Meanwhile, Kasanda says the UPND administration has restored the editorial independence of the public media, who are now free to cover the opposition. In her response to the Report of the Committee on Media, Information and Communication…...



