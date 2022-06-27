Media Liaison Committee (MLC) chairperson Enoch Ngoma says government’s plans to downsize the workforce at ZNBC is unfortunate and goes against its job creation promise. Recently, Minister of Information and Media Chushi Kasanda told parliament that ZNBC’s workforce needed to be right sized due to the financial challenges the corporation was grappling with. “Demotivated workforce at Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation. Madam Speaker, my ministry has taken note of the committee’s observation. The House may wish to note that the demotivation of the staff at ZNBC is due to the financial…...



