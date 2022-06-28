Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) acting director general Liya Tembo speaks during an engagement with Members of Parliament on anti-money laundering at Southern Sun Hotel in Lusaka on March 30, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FINANCIAL Intelligence Centre (FIC) acting Director General Liya Tembo says the institution did not relent in fighting against financial and economic crimes despite the restrictions which came as a result of COVID-19.

In an interview, Tembo said despite the challenges caused by the pandemic, FIC continued to perform its mandate and utilised various available systems in its operations.

“We cannot ignore the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the operations of the centre. Despite the challenges in the period under review, the FIC continued to perform its mandate but obviously with a change in adapting to the effects of COVID-19. And in this way, we utilised the various systems available just like other institutions probably did. The FIC remains resolute in carrying out its mandate in line with its core principles and values and will not relent in the fight against financial and economic crimes,” said Tembo.