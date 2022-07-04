FAITH Mukonko, a student at the Copperbelt University on Saturday bagged the biggest cash prize in Zambia’s beauty pageant history, walking away with $150,000 and a brand new Mercedez Benz. And Doris Couvaras, a small scale farmer, also walked away with $50,000 and a brand new BMW X6 after winning the same pageant for seniors (31 to 60). The two participated in the Miss My Home Town pageant held in Choma and funded by Africa Union Holdings chairman James Ndambo. The other top 10 finalists also received $10,000 each. Meanwhile,…...



