PF member of the central committee Raphael Nakacinda speaks to journalists when he arrived for questioning at Zambia Police Headquarters in Lusaka on January 13, 2022 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PF information and publicity chairperson Raphael Nakacinda says President Hakainde Hichilema’s appetite to continue trotting the globe just “to take selfies with whites” is embarrassing. And Nakacinda says one of the reasons the UPND has not been able to attract defections is because it’s clothed in deceit. Commenting on President Hichilema’s remarks that when people see him travel it meant he was smelling some funding somewhere, Nakacinda said the President’s appetite to continue travelling was an embarrassment. “The appetite by the President to continue trotting the globe to go and…...