UPND Keembe MP Princess Kasune at Parliament building for the opening of Parliament by President Hakainde Hichilema on September 10, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

SPEAKER of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti has announced that deputy government Chief Whip and Keembe UPND member of parliament Princess Kasune will replace government Chief Whip Stafford Mulusa as member of the Committee on Privileges and Absences. The appointment follows the Speaker’s recent decision to strip Mulusa of his membership to the Committee on Privileges and Absences for breaching the rules of the House. Announcing Kasune’s appointment in Parliament, Wednesday, Speaker Mutti said the appointment was with immediate effect. “Honourable members, I have an announcement to make. The announcement…...