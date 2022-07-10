POLICE in Mumbwa and Mwansabombwe are investigating circumstances surrounding the death of three people after they consumed Gold Blend whisky and Nikolai Vodka.

In a statement, Friday, Zambia Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said two of the deceased aged 14 and 26 were from Mumbwa, while the other one aged 28 was from Mwansabombwe.

“Police in Mumbwa and Mwansabombwe are investigating circumstances surrounding the death of three people after consuming Gold Blend whisky and Nikolai Vodka. Two of the deceased are from Mumbwa and another one from Mwansabombwe. This was after Mumbwa Police Station received a report from M/Pali Mabika aged 53 of Nalusanga Village in Mulendema chiefdom of Mumbwa District who reported that his niece F/Mwelwa Musa aged 14 of Lubemba Village in Mulendema Chiefdom of Mumbwa District died after consuming a Gold blend whisky on July 4, 2022 around 19:00 hours,” he said.

Hamoonga explained that the incident in Mumbwa happened when the now-deceased 14-year-old, who was with a female friend aged 19, met five male persons en route to watch traditional dances called “Vinyau”.

He said on the way, one male among them bought a bottle of whisky in a bar but after they all consumed it, the two girls started vomiting while the males had headaches and stomach pains.

“The incident happened when the now deceased who was with a female friend aged 19 met five male persons aged 26, 31, 23 and the duo 20 who reside within the neighborhood en route to watch traditional dances called “Vinyau” within Lubemba village. On the way, one male among them bought a bottle of whisky in a bar. Upon arrival at the main arena for the dances, all of them drank the whisky using one cup in turns,” Hamoonga said.

“Later, all of them got drunk and the two girls started vomiting while the males had headache and stomach pains and walked to their respective homes with struggles. Thereafter, the condition of F/Mwelwa Musa worsened and was taken to Mumbwa District hospital where she died around 08:50 hours on July 5, 2022. At around 21:00 hours M/Willie Shambuluma aged 26 who was among them also died at Mumbwa hospital after severe vomiting and having lost sight. The other five victims went to the hospital and are currently on medication and their condition is stable. The two bodies are lying in Mumbwa hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem and burial.”

Meanwhile, in a related development, Hamoonga disclosed that a 28-year-old male died after allegedly consuming Nikolai vodka.

“In a related development on July 6, 2022 at around 14:00 hours, Mwansabombwe Police Station received a phone call from M/ Sydney Simanga age 31 an Environmental district health officer for Mwansabombwe who reported that M/ Elady Chifwembe aged 31 of Lusaka John Laing compound an electrician working with Zambezi steel company based in Lusaka, had been admitted at Kazembe rural health center on grounds that he had been feeling dizzy and experiencing sudden blindness after consuming a Nikolai Vodka. He further stated that M/Cosmas Lungu aged 28 an employee subcontracted by Verols company who are constructing a district hospital in Mwansabombwe died on July 5, 2022 around 12:00 hours at Mbereshi Mission Hospital, after a referral from Kazembe clinic who also complained [of] having sudden blindness, dizziness and loss of appetite,” said Hamoonga.

“Police went to Kazembe clinic and interviewed M/ Elady Chifwembe who explained that on Monday, July 4, 2022, M/Cosmas Lungu aged 28 of house number 354/23 of Mpatamato of Luanshya District in Copperbelt now the deceased with Elady Chifwembe (the surviving victim) bought three Nikolai vodka from Tasheni mini store in Mwansabombwe which they had consumed. An inquiry file has been opened and the Nikolai vodka 750 Milliliters bottle has been confiscated by the health officers for further investigation as the sample will be brought to Lusaka for examination. The body of the deceased M/Cosmas Lungu is in the mortuary awaiting post-mortem and burial.”