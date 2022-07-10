POLICE in Chilanga are investigating a suspected murder case involving four police officers who are alleged to have murdered 20-year-old Moses Theu during a drinking spree. Theu is believed to have been stabbed using a broken beer bottle by one of the officers after he got some bottles of beer from their table which resulted in a quarrel. In a statement, Sunday, Police spokesperson Rae Hammonga said the incident happened on Friday at Mimos night club in Lilayi, adding that that victim died at Chawama hospital. “Chilanga Police station is…...



