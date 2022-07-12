UPND deputy secretary general Gertrude Imenda says the ongoing mobile money booth demolition exercise is just a temporary measure, arguing that it may give a bad impression if the AU delegation finds a dirty city. In an interview, Imenda said the UPND administration wanted to give a good impression to visitors attending the African Union (AU) Mid-Year Coordination Meeting, adding that “sometimes you have to die a little”. “Sometimes it’s for the sake of sanity and so on. We have a very important summit coming and we want to give…...
Menu