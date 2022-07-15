TRANSPARENCY International Zambia (TI-Z) chapter president Sampa Kalungu says the Anti-Corruption Commission’s decision to suspend and dismiss some erring officers will slowly restore the institution’s dignity. Recently, the ACC fired two of its investigators and suspended immediate past acting director general Silumesi Muchula for alleged professional misconduct. Commenting on this in an interview, Kalungu said no one was immune to investigations and prosecution, adding that this was the only way the country was going to cleanse the system. “When fighting corruption is being done, it’s clear no one is immune…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.