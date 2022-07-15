CHAPTER One Foundation has expressed concern that most members of parliament and ministers are only declaring their assets after the prescribed statutory period. Most members of parliament, including Minister of Finance and National Planning Dr Situmebeko Musokotwane, Minister of Transport and Logistics Frank Tayali and Chawama PF member of parliament Tasila Lungu, among others, have recently declared their assets. In response to a press query, Chapter One Foundation Advocate and Programme Manager Josiah Kalala said the declarations were welcome, although they came after the prescribed statutory period. “Chapter One Foundation…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.