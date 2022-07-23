SPEAKER of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti has directed Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu to issue a ministerial statement on the UPND cadres who disrupted a donation ceremony at Bulangililo Clinic. This was after Mufulira PF member of parliament Golden Mwila raised a matter of urgent public importance and concern that Kwacha PF member of Parliament Joseph Malanji’s life was in danger after UPND cadres caused havoc during a donation. He also referred the House to an article published in the Daily Nation newspaper headlined ‘Malanji attacked…...
